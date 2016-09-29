Perkins man charged for child porn

Taylor Hunt, 26, was arrested Wednesday morning at his home in the 900 block of Buckeye Lane.

His charge(s) stem from a U.S. Secret Service investigation launched earlier this year, according to Perkins police Detective Joe Rotuno.

Rotuno said Agent Steve Snyder of the Toledo branch of the Secret Service — which houses a special division specifically tasked with investigating child porn — first asked Perkins police for help in the case in early January.

“Our assistance was requested for an investigation (Snyder's) agency was working on,” a Jan. 7 Perkins police report stated.

That week, Perkins officers assisted Secret Service agents in executing a search warrant at Hunt's residence.

When officers served the search warrant, Hunt refused to answer his door at first, officials said.

“We couldn't get anybody to come to the door. He finally came downstairs and saw us outside, but he continued away from the door and went into basement before coming back up and letting us in,” Rotuno said.

After they were let inside, investigators searched the home and seized multiple electronic devices. Those items were sent to a crime lab for analysis and took some time to process.

“They took those items back to their location to download, and they finally got the results of all that back,” Rotuno said Thursday.

As a result of that analysis, at least one charge related to possession of child pornography was issued against Hunt.

Secret Service agents again enlisted the help of Perkins police in serving that arrest warrant Wednesday morning, at about 10 a.m. at Hunt's Buckeye Lane home.

“The only problem we had (in arresting Hunt) was the same problem we had last time,” Rotuno said.

The issue: Hunt reportedly refused to answer the door again.

Rotuno said investigators had scoped out Hunt's residence earlier in the morning and knew he was home at the time.

“We were there for quite awhile ... having the house surrounded and beating on doors. It got to the point that we were going to call his family ... but he (eventually came) out,” Rotuno said.

Hunt reportedly made no comments when he was arrested Wednesday morning. He was served his charge(s), then taken to Toledo, Rotuno said.

Local officials believe the federal agents are holding Hunt at a detention facility in Lucas County.

Snyder did not return a call seeking further information on the location of Hunt's incarceration.