Village accepts police chief resignation

The 4-2 vote officially signified the end of Frank’s 18-month tenure with the department. He submitted his resignation Sept. 16, citing a need to “move on.”

“We were just thinking about how he was doing such a great job,” said councilman Jeff Koehler, who represented one of the two dissenting votes. “But, in the end, you just have to accept it.”

Frank replaced former Chief Robert “Ric” Lampela, who was at the center of a police misconduct probe. Lampela and former Sgt. Steve Korossy were later indicted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Mayor Bernard “Mack” McCann, who didn’t vote on the resignation, indicated Frank had a positive influence on the department.

“I thought he did fine,” McCann said. “He spent a considerable amount of time building his base team. He worked well with them all winter and summer.”

Locals credited Frank’s by-the-book approach for the department’s reform. Prior to Frank, the agency was mired in numerous scandals and lawsuits.

“In the end, I think he just wanted some more personal time with his family,” McCann said.

With the busy summer season finished, McCann said village council members will take their time selecting a new police chief.

“We’ll probably advertise the position and move forward from there,” McCann said. “We certainly want to review all of our options. The team he left behind is capable of carrying on.”

The chief’s duties will be split between the department’s top officers. Frank said Sgt. Matt Mariano and Sgt. Tim McGuire will assume the day-to-day leadership responsibilities until a new chief is hired.

