Teen robbed at gunpoint on Monroe Street

Police are still searching for the suspects, who were both described as high school-aged boys. One was white with a thin build and black hair, and the other was black with a medium build.

Investigators are now pursuing a few leads in the case, but the suspects have yet to be identified, Sandusky police Detective John Powell said.

The victim, a Mills Street resident, was walking alone to see an acquaintance at about 6:30 a.m. Monday when the incident occurred.

He later told police he suspected the two boys were following him for a while before they pounced.

At the intersection of Monroe and Vine streets, the two suspects approached the teen. One pointed a gun in his face and the other punched him in the face, Powell said.

The pair allegedly went through the teen's pockets, took $20 from his wallet, then tossed the wallet back at him before taking off.

Powell said the gun used was a black semi-automatic pistol.

The victim told investigators he didn't know his attackers.

“We've got some leads we're working on, and we'll be out talking to folks,” Powell said.

The case remains under investigation.