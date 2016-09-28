Sheriff: Man linked to 4 Ohio slayings can't name 1st victim

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says an Ohio suspect linked to the slayings of at least four women indicated he can’t remember the name of the first victim, who died over a decade ago and hasn’t been identified.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey tells The Marion Star (http://ohne.ws/2czO7em ) that suspect Shawn Grate thinks the woman was named something like Dana or Diane, but is unsure.

Investigators say the 40-year-old Grate has confessed that he’d stabbed the woman and dumped her body. Authorities had found a woman’s body in 2007 near Marion.

Grate was arrested recently after a woman reported being held in an Ashland home. Police found the remains of two other women there. They say Grate led them to another body near Mansfield.

Grate pleaded not guilty to initial charges in Ashland.

Information from: The Marion Star, http://www.marionstar.com