Sandusky man involved in fatal New York crash

Lance Warner, 74, an area realtor, said he sustained three broken ribs in the crash and other soft tissue injuries.

New York state police say Warner was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 90 near Batavia on Sept. 22 when the crash occurred. Warner reportedly applied his brakes and lost control of the bike for unknown reasons.

His passenger, identified as Judith Drook, 76, of Marion, Ind., sustained serious injuries, and later succumbed to them at a nearby hospital.

New York State police Investigator John McCusker told the Register the crash is still under investigation.

“We have an accident reconstruction team that came out. And we're waiting on (the) autopsy and toxicology reports,” McCusker said.

The investigator said it could be two to three months before a determination is made as to criminal charges.

According to McCusker, Warner was taken to the hospital for his injuries and released the following day.

The Register reached Warner at his office on Tuesday afternoon. He remains on the mend, but said he's already back to work.

Warner is a Sandusky realtor, and also owns the Feick building at 158 E. Market St., according to Erie County auditor records.