Police: Man posing as cop abducts, sexually assaults girl, 9

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio say they’re searching for the man who abducted a 9-year-old girl while posing as a police officer and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the child was walking home from the library Monday evening in Massillon when a man purporting to be a police officer pulled up next to her in a pickup truck and told her she had been reported missing.

He wasn’t wearing a police uniform and didn’t show a badge.

Police say he then grabbed her, forced her into the truck, took her to a nearby location and sexually assaulted her. She later walked home.

The child has been hospitalized and remains in stable condition.

Police have released photos of a Ford-F-150 with skull stickers that may be involved in the case.