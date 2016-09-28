Men who live-streamed threat over Periscope app plead guilty

The Franklin County prosecutor says the men indicated over the Periscope app in February they’d empty an AR-15 rifle clip in Columbus if the stream reached 100 viewers. The prosecutor says the men also handed the rifle to a toddler.

Authorities say a concerned viewer in another state contacted police, who used the live stream to find the men.

The now-21-year-old men also pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of improperly handling a firearm, furnishing a firearm to a minor and evidence-tampering.

Defendants Yusuf Suliman Conteh and Damon Andrew Rosmond are scheduled for sentencing Nov. 9.