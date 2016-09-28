Drug arrest in Fremont

Travis Bulger was charged with one count of possession of crack cocaine, according to a prepared statement from the Sandusky County Drug Task force.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Elliot St. in Fremont. During the raid, agents found four ounces of suspected crack cocaine, one ounce of cocaine, two ounces of heroin and a small amount of marijuana. They seized about $1,000 in cash and a 2008 Cadillac, the agency stated in the release.

Bulger was booked into the Sandusky County jail.

He was out on bond on other drug-related charges. Proceedings to revoke his bond have begun.

The case will go before a grand jury and more charges are likely.