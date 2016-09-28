Deputy charged with beating 2 ATV riders after chase fired

JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio sheriff’s deputy has been fired after a grand jury indicted him last week on charges he beat two all-terrain vehicle riders who prosecutors have said led authorities on a chase.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. James Truckey was fired Tuesday afternoon after he appeared in court to face charges including felonious assault and falsifying a report.

Truckey has pleaded not guilty and remains free on a $10,000 bond. Truckey has filed a grievance seeking to be reinstated.

Prosecutors say the ATV driver tried to hit Truckey during the Sept. 11 chase in Jefferson.

Body camera footage appears to show Truckey dive on a rider and strike him while he was handcuffed on the ground and following orders.

Truckey’s attorney tells WJW-TV he’s innocent.