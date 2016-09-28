Burglars caught in act crash vehicle, steal another to make getaway

The duo took off on foot, burgled another area home, then stole a vehicle from that residence before escaping the area.

Erie County deputies are now on the hunt for the two men, and working to track down leads.

The residents of a house in the 7500 block of Frailey Road called deputies a few minutes before midnight Wednesday after they returned home to find a suspicious minivan parked out front.

“They observed a guy in a van in their driveway and asked what he was doing. He said he was looking for someone named 'Mike',” Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver said.

At about the same time, another man emerged from the home through the front door.

Panicking because they'd been caught, the duo hopped in their minivan and tried to take off. Meanwhile, the homeowner snapped a picture of their license place.

But the pair didn't make it far.

“They tried to exit the area pretty rapidly, but crashed their van into a ditch alongside the road. The vehicle got stuck and they fled on foot,” Oliver said.

Deputies believe one man ran north from the area and another ran south.

Investigators enlisted the help of Vermilion police and their K9, which tracked one of the suspects for some distance before it lost his scent.

At about 2 a.m., officials believe one suspect was spotted near the Plantation Motel in the 2800 block of Cleveland Road East. Deputies said a man who matched his description was knocking on doors and asking for a ride and claiming his vehicle broke down, according to dispatch logs.

Three hours later, around 5 a.m., the residents of a home in the 7700 block of Frailey Road awoke to find that they, too, had been the victims of a burglary.

At some point overnight — likely after the first burglary — their home had been entered through a sliding glass door while they were asleep inside.

The thief (or thieves) snatched two purses from the residence, as well as flat screen TV. They then stole the residents' 2009 Chevy sedan and took off.

“We think they split up, then eventually got back together in that car,” Oliver said. “One may have potentially acted alone in (the second burglary).”

While processing the crime scene, deputies recovered the crashed minivan used in the initial break-in. Inside the vehicle was a television stolen from that home.

“We're working on some leads, and the detectives are following up on those as we speak,” Oliver said Wednesday afternoon. “The Chevy has not been recovered,” he added.

Anyone who may have information on the case — or spotted anything suspicious in that area —is being asked to contact deputies at 419-627-7553.

One suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a thin build and no teeth. The other was a white male with a stockier build.