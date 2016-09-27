Women in McDonalds assault working for plea deal

Attorneys for Ashley England and Mary Jordan have been talking with Bellevue city prosecutor Dave Claus to work out a deal, Claus said.

“We have discussed plea negotiations but at this point we have been unable to reach an acceptable plea arrangement,” Claus said.

He would not disclose what the terms discussed have been.

A third woman involved in the assault, Sammie Whaley, was charged with assault and plead no contest in June.

Jordan and England raised the ire of people with their booking mug shots for which they posed with wide smiles.

Both woman have court appearances in December that would be their last chance to enter into agreements, Claus said.

Claus said any agreement reached would have to take the incident seriously.

“This happened in broad daylight in our small town,” Claus said.

Police charged England in June with assault, theft and child endangerment. They charged Jordan with assault and child endangerment.

The assault on the woman occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot. The group felt the employee was working too slowly on their orders.

Jordan was jailed soon after the assault when Erie County revoked a her bond for a 2013 incident in which she pleaded guilty to complicity to commit forgery.

She was sent to prison in August for 20 months, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections website.