Overmyer suspended

Overmyer — who was indicted last month on 43 counts alleging he illegally obtained prescription opiates, stole county funds and tampered with records — has 14 days to contest the panel's provisional suspension.

If he does not contest that decision in a two-week timeframe, the three-judge panel's provisional decision will automatically become its final decision, and Overmyer will be officially suspended.

Overmyer's attorney, Andrew Mayle, said Tuesday that he and Overmyer don't yet know if they'll contest the panel's provisional suspension.

“We haven't decided yet,” Mayle said “We're undecided on that.”

The panel, comprised of three retired judges, was appointed by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor earlier this month in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code. Special prosecutor Carol Hamilton O'Brien asked O'Connor to convene the panel following Overmyer's arraignment hearing on Aug. 25.

If Overmyer is indeed formally suspended at the end of the two-week period, he will still retain the title of sheriff and collect his salary.

If Overmyer opts to contest the panel's preliminary suspension, he'll be required to appear before the panel to argue his case. His attorney may accompany him at that time, but is not allowed to advocate on Overmyer's behalf, according to the revised code.

The Fremont News Messenger reported that Mayle has taken issue with the original empaneling of the three-judge commission, arguing O'Brien did not have authority to ask O'Connor to convene the panel in the first place.

But Mayle told the Register he likely wouldn't pursue that argument before the supreme court, nor the three-judge panel.

“We could ask the full Supreme Court to (prohibit) that tribunal from proceeding because it was illegally constituted. I'm thinking about it. It's unlikely we would do that, but we could,” Mayle said.

O'Brien was appointed as a special prosecutor to the Overmyer case by Sandusky County prosecutor Tom Stierwalt in January. On Aug. 23, she presented the case to a Sandusky County grand jury, which then issued 43 indictments against the sheriff, 38 of which are felonies.

Overmyer's trial date was set for March before visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove. If he's convicted on any of those felony charges going forward, he'll be prohibited from holding public office altogether.

In the meantime, Overmyer remains on the campaign trail. He's seeking re-election in November and is up against two independent candidates: former Sandusky County Detective Jim Consolo, and Perkins police Lt. Chris Hilton.

Overmyer remains out of jail in the interim, after he posted $150,000 bond and was ordered to have no contact with any members of his department.