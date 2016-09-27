Man indicted on DUI-related charges in state trooper's death

Authorities say Joshua Gaspar was driving under the influence of drugs when he hit 48-year-old State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez on Interstate 90 earlier this month. Velez had been conducting traffic enforcement.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the 37-year-old Gaspar on Monday.

Defense attorney Jon Sinn tells WKYC-TV Gaspar has a methadone prescription as part of his treatment for an addiction to painkillers.

Sinn says his client wasn’t under the influence of any drugs that day and that test results support that contention.

Gaspar has been jailed on a $500,000 bond since his arrest.

