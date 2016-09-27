Ex-professor gets 8-month term for soliciting teen for sex

Prosecutors say Willie Harrell Jr., of Akron, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty in July to importuning.

The former associate professor of English at Kent State University will be listed as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Harrell was fired from his position following his August 2015 arrest. Authorities say Harrell was caught trying to flee to Canada after posting a bond to get out of jail.

Harrell’s attorney had said his client should be sentenced to probation because Harrell has already lost his job and his home.

Harrell declined to speak at his sentencing.

