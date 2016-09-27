Bellevue streets get new asphalt

The city started a paving project for seven streets two weeks ago.

“We are hoping by the second week in October they should be done,” said Safety Service Director Mike Lantz. “If the weather holds out it may be this week.”

Fairfield Street, Roger Avenue and Sunset Drive have already been completed while Del Moy Avenue, Ridge and Ner roads and Seneca Drive are yet to be paved, he said.

“Some of those streets were in pretty bad shape,” Lantz said.

The street paving project is being done at a cost of about $250,000, entirely paid for with vehicle tax money from Huron and Sandusky counties.

“That helps us out with the general fund,” Lantz said.

The city has to take into account its budget or whether county funds will be available to pay for street paving before they can decide what streets will be tackled next year. They will make that decision after February.