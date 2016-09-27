Conflicting his conflicts

Stierwalt has relied on O’Connell to work investigations and serve as a witness for criminal prosecutions in numerous court cases over the years. If O’Connell were charged with crimes himself his credibility as a witness could be damaged.

But still, the ball’s in Stierwalt’s court.

More than a month after an internal investigation of O’Connell was referred to him to determine whether he should be criminally charged, Stierwalt was still shopping for a special prosecutor on Monday.

He also was trying to protect one of those criminal cases with O’Connell as a chief witness in court on Monday.

Patrick Baker Sr. contends O’Connell had an old grudge and coaxed testimony against him from two men who got caught burglarizing a home on Granville Boulevard in Fremont.

Baker has always proclaimed his innocence, but he was convicted and went to prison in December 2014 after a short jury trial.

“I was railroaded,” he said.

An appeals court seemed to agree.

Baker was released from prison after serving 18 months when his conviction was overturned by an appeals court in May.

The appeals court determined Baker was not properly represented by his trial attorney, and it also found Stierwalt and county court Judge John Dewey committed numerous errors during the trial.

Never goes away

Baker was freed from prison, but his ordeal wasn’t over. Stierwalt refused to drop the charges.

And the prosecutor refused again Monday to end it during a court hearing, apparently delaying a final decision until after the election.

“It’s political, now,” Baker said.

Stierwalt is in a hotly contested re-election bid for the county prosecutor’s job, facing Fremont attorney Timothy Braun.

Meanwhile, Baker will continue to be required to wear a GPS ankle monitoring system and pay for the cost of it until a decision is made.

“Try finding a job after explaining all this and telling them you have this,” he said, tugging up his pant leg revealing the ankle monitor.

Stierwalt’s being stubborn, if not political, according to Baker’s new defense counsel, Sandusky attorney Geoff Oglesby.

“Essentially he already has him convicted,” Oglesby said. “(But) I have the court of appeals that says differently.”

Oglesby served as Baker’s appeals counsel and won him back his freedom.

He and Baker contend Stierwalt used tainted testimony to get the conviction, and there’s no other evidence Baker was involved.

But Stierwalt’s not surprised a defense attorney would question the veracity of the state’s witnesses.

“If I cave every time a defense attorney employed that strategy I would never try a case,” he said.

But O’Connell may have compromised his value as a witness by resigning form the force last week under pressure rather than face potential termination or demotion for workplace misconduct leaking information.

It’s unknown how many criminal cases involving the former detective are pending on Stierwalt’s court docket, or in the court of appeals.

But Stierwalt said his suspension form the sheriff’s office, and subsequent resignation, won’t have any impact on his ability to call O’Connell as a witness.

Allegations are not enough to impeach someone's testimony, he said.

But criminal convictions — if the referral in the internal report is acted upon — might further damage O’Connell’s credibility in the witness box.

Eenie, meanie, mynee mo

He needs a special prosecutor because he wants to avoid the appearance of a conflict in deciding one way or another whether O’Connell should be criminally charged, Stierwalt has said.

But it’s not clear why he doesn’t simply ask the court to shoulder the burden of selecting a prosecutor to avoid the appearance he’s shopping for someone who might fit certain criteria, or has a certain track record.

O’Connell appears to have an edge in this selection process.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said he wasn’t interested in serving as special prosecutor, turning down a Sept. 16 request from Stierwalt and citing a conflict of an unknown nature with the state crime lab’s work investigating the Bogle case. DeWine’s investigators and prosecutors took over the Bogle case in June.

Delaware County Prosecutor Carol Hamilton O’Brien, who is the special prosecutor in the criminal case against Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, said she wouldn’t serve as special prosecutor in this case if she was asked because O’Connell will be a witness at Overmyer’s trial on drug and theft charges.

The last time Stierwalt stayed in a selection process for a special prosecutor, he chose Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine to review new allegations in the death of Lee Naus. DeVine made quick work with the investigation, pronouncing the case closed with no distinguishable findings after a short grand jury hearing that didn’t include any eye-witnesses.

Here’s how it works

Ask Baker how he got convicted and you get a three-word answer.

“A corrupt system,” he said after Monday’s court hearing.

Baker was never arrested, convicted or even implicated in any crimes prior to this.

The court used coerced testimony from a long-time drug addict with a lengthy criminal record to convict him, he said, a fact that still dumbfounds him that it could happen.

Shane Heberling agreed to a plea deal and received a 4-year-prison sentence in exchange for testifying against Baker.

Another man, Joshua Shanahan, 22, also admitted his involvement and received a two-year prison sentence last year.

But Judge Dewey handed Baker a five-year sentence the same day his one-day trial concluded, after Baker refused a plea deal for a crime he insists he had nothing to do with.

Baker contends O’Connell’s vendetta against him stems from a traffic accident the two were involved in years ago. O’Connell failed to followup properly after the accident and then avoided responsibility, Baker said.

He left numerous telephone messages — some of them angry in tone — asking him to take care of the damages, Baker said, but O’Connell never returned the calls.

O’Connell has refused to make any comment to the Register for some time, contending its reporting in the past has been inaccurate and biased.

Baker is not the first criminal defendant to complain about a police officer.

But others have made complaints against the detective about how he conducts himself and how he conducts criminal investigations, the family of murder victim Heather Bogle being the most recent. Members of Bogle’s family contend O’Connell failed to followup leads they’s given him and he gave them mis-information about the investigation.

Other families of crime victims have made similar complaints about getting misinformation from the former detective.