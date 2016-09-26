Sandusky woman jailed for hit and run

Kijahfa Harris, 34, of the 900 block of Hancock St., was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to control and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Police were called to Campbell Street near Rockwell Street at about 8:30 p.m. after an Infiniti Q45 slammed into the back of a parked Chevrolet Cruze.

Exiting the Chevy at the time was William Foland Jr., 53, who was knocked out from the impact and significantly disoriented.

Firefighters later said Foland “was very confused and barely speaking. (He) was giving wrong answers to very simple questions and...wasn't doing well,” a Sandusky police report stated.

A man who witnessed the incident told police he saw Harris exit her vehicle following the crash. She approached Foland's vehicle and asked if he was OK — but at that point, Foland was slumped over and unresponsive, the witness told police.

As one bystander began to administer first aid, and another began to direct traffic, Harris allegedly started to take off.

“She commented she was leaving because she didn't have insurance,” the witness said.

Harris entered her car, and “floored” it, nearly striking the witness as she went, according to police.

Two other witnesses arrived in the area right around that time and watched as Harris drove off. They each followed her to Arthur Street, which has a dead-end, and waited at the entrance so she wouldn't be able to flee.

Harris allegedly continued her attempt to leave the area, but the Infiniti's front end was damaged, and she was unable to drive further.

She failed sobriety tests and was taken to the Erie County jail, where she remains in lieu of $20,000 bond.