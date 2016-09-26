CVS robber lands six years

SANDUSKY — The man who unleashed a violent assault on a CVS shopper while he was trying to steal her purse was sentenced to prison last week.

DeMarco Bendross, 22, 700 block Warren St., was convicted on two counts: first-degree felony aggravated robbery, and fourth-degree felony attempted tampering with evidence.

He pleaded guilty to those two offenses on Thursday before Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone.

In exchange for Bendross admitting guilt for his crimes, Erie County assistant prosecutor Jeannie Lippert dismissed additional charges of theft and felonious assault.

As a result of Bendross's plea, he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

He received “six (years) on the aggravated robbery and six months on the tampering (charge),” Lippert said.

Because Bendross has been behind bars at the Erie County jail since he was arrested in May, he'll receive credit for time already served.

Bendross, who recently moved to Sandusky from Detroit, robbed and assaulted a 45-year-old local woman at CVS on East Monroe Street May 16.

Surveillance video captured Bendross scoping out potential victims near the cash registers that evening. He pounced right after the woman concluded her transaction with the cashier and began sliding her wallet back into her purse.

Footage from surveillance cameras showed a brutal attack. As Bendross attempted to wrestle the woman's purse from her shoulder, he slammed her to the floor and dragged her toward the doors. He then proceeded to punch her multiple times, and bit her hard on the arm.

Police rushed to the store, but by the time they arrived, Bendross had fled with the purse.

A day-long manhunt ensued and footage from the attack circulated on numerous websites.

The following day, police identified the suspect and arrested him at a Warren Street home, just a few doors down from CVS. He's been jailed ever since.

Bendross now remains at the Erie County jail until his transfer to a state prison in the coming days.