Two dead in Bellevue crash

Margaret Huff, 61, of Bellevue was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo with serious injuries, said Sgt. Angel Burgos of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fremont post.

The two people who died were also from Bellevue and were elderly. Those names have yet to be released pending notification of family.

Original post: Two people are dead and one person serious injured following a crash at County Road 308, also known as Flat Rock Road, and Township Road 205 on Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

