O'Connell quits

“It’s very simple,” Stotz said. “O’Connell signed a resignation letter effective Sept. 23 (Friday).”

Stotz has declined to say what decision, if any, he’d made about O’Connell’s fate.

O’Connell told the Fremont News Messenger he went to the meeting ready to resign rather than face potential punishment for the alleged infractions.

The violations include leaking confidential information to the public, including the names of targets in drug investigations and informants, according to an internal report.

"I walked in with my resignation letter," O'Connell said, according to the newspaper.

"I am not sure what the decision on me was going to be. They were asking questions for the internal investigation and were going to put it together with the investigation (conducted by Don Barker, of Lorain County Sheriff's Office). Then I think they would have called me in or given my union a decision."

Stotz said he would release a copy of the resignation and other documents related to O’Connell’s termination on Thursday.

O’Connell still faces a decision from a prosecutor whether the alleged violations warrant criminal charges.

Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt asked Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on Friday to serve as special prosecutor, but DeWine swiftly declined the appointment.

Stierwalt likely will ask the court to appoint a prosecutor, but he hasn’t responded to a request for an update.

O’Connell joined the sheriff’s office in 2012, after retiring from the Fremont police department. His tenure was rocked with controversy from the start, with families of crime victims complaining about the quality of his work.

The most recent complaints came from the family of Heather Bogle, who was killed on April 10, 2015. Family members said O’Connell was giving them misinformation about the status of the investigation, and he wasn’t following up on leads they’d given him.

Family members asked that he be removed from the investigation.

When he talked with the News Messenger on Tuesday, O’Connell complained about the Bogle case, and said it “saddened” him.

"I didn't like that I was working solo on it, and did not get assistance from the administration."

That’s the first time he’s made such a complaint, publicly.

O’Connell and Sheriff Kyle Overmyer worked the investigation together for more than a year, but it is the case that splintered their long-time partnership.

O’Connell filed a complaint in August 2015 against Overmyer that led to a 43-count indictment against the sheriff. A three judge panel is expected to decide before the end of the month if the sheriff will be permanently stripped of the powers of his office pending his trial.

O’Connell’s problems began when Overmyer filed a complaint in late June against the detective, alleging workplace misconduct.