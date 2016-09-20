Community open house in Green Springs Sunday

North Central EMS, which took over services to the village in June, is sponsoring the event as a way to meet the public.

“This is an opportunity for residents of Green Springs, Pleasant Township, and Adams Township to come out and meet the individuals who will be responding to their home in an emergency,” said Cynthia Geiger, Community Relations for North Central EMS.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 120 Catherine St. for anyone wanting to meet the first responders from these departments. In addition to family fun, it is a good opportunity for anyone who is thinking about volunteering as a firefighter with the Green Springs department to meet the crew.

There will be free blood pressure checks, hot dogs, chips, cookies and beverages, Geiger said.