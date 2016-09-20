Anyone seen Steve?

It’s been three months since O’Connell turned in his badge and service revolver and was suspended with pay from the force. It’s not known if Stotz gave him back the gun and the badge, or whether he recommended any change in the detective’s status.

Stotz, a long-time captain with the sheriff’s office, said last week he would meet O’Connell today. “We’ll know more” after the meeting, he said.

But Stotz dodged inquiries after the meeting, which a source said did happen as scheduled. He hasn’t responded to telephone and text messages left for him Tuesday afternoon and evening asking for an update.

Stotz became acting sheriff just last month when the elected one, Kyle Overmyer, was indicted on 43 criminal charges, including felony drug and theft counts.

O’Connell hoped to be named sheriff, at one point, asking the county Republican Party to consider him should Overmyer step down or be sidelined.

But now the detective’s fate remains unknown, and county Republicans, including chairman Justin Smith, have also dodged questions about whether the party could support O’Connell.

The party appears to be firmly behind Overmyer’s re-election bid, however, with the embattled sheriff attending party functions campaigning.

An administrative investigation of O’Connell was conducted earlier this summer by a captain with the Lorain County sheriff’s office, who determined O’Connell leaked confidential information, including the names of targets in drug investigations and the names of informants.

The report from the Lorain County sheriff was referred to Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Strierwalt to determine whether criminal charges should be filed. It also was sent to Stotz to determine what, if any, disciplinary action should be taken against O’Connell.

Stierwalt asked Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine last week to take over as special prosecutor, but he refused. Stierwalt and Stotz were also scheduled to meet to discuss O’Connell’s future on Friday, the same day Stierwalt asked DeWine for assistance but was turned down.

Stierwalt is expected to ask the court to request a special prosecutor.

Stotz must decide whether to reinstate O'Connell, fire, demote or order some other form of discipline for the detective.

It’s not clear why he isn’t responding to the inquiry about what was decided.