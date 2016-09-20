Investigation into Bellevue crash that killed bicyclist ongoing

Bellevue resident Brittany McHargue, 20, was walking her orange bike across the road in the crosswalk at Orchard Street when she was hit, possibly clipped by the trailer of the commercial truck driven by Tema Samson, 48, of Toledo, who is alleged to have failed to stop for a red light, according to the Ohio State Patrol.

Charges are pending as troopers with the Norwalk post of The Ohio State Patrol wait on the results of blood tests from both McHargue and Samson as well as an autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroners office. They are also waiting on an engineers report on the traffic signal.

“This is a full investigation and we do not want to rush to charge someone without all the facts,” said Sgt. Jason Demuth.

The case will be referred to Bellevue prosecutor David Claus once everything is complete, he said.

“We are in a holding pattern until we get all that information,” Claus said who has been working with the Highway Patrol on the case.

McHargue was taken by EMS to the Bellevue Hospital and then by medical helicopter to Mercy Saint Vincent Medical Center in Toledo where she died from her injuries.