Man charged for carrying 135 pills

David A. England, 35, of the 1700 block of Danbury Road, was charged with drug possession, according to a report on file with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was sent to the intersection of Ohio 163 and Ohio 53 Friday for a possibly intoxicated man. The deputy found England sleeping in the grass about 20 feet away from the road outside Croghan Colonial Bank.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, England stood up and responded to questions. He consented to a pat down after asking the deputy for a ride home. He consented to letting the deputy searching his bag, too.

The deputy found a clear plastic box containing miscellaneous pills of different sizes, colors and shapes. England claimed the pills were from his uncle and mother, who wanted to clean out unused medications.

England told the deputy he was exhausted. The deputy let England sit in his patrol car while he took a closer look at the bag. While checking inside, the deputy found a razor blade and two short plastic straws containing a powder residue.

England was arrested and charged with drug possession. He was booked into the Ottawa County Detention Facility.

Authorities later reviewed England’s pill stockpile and found various medications, including some for erectile disfunction, muscle relaxers, and prescriptions to treat stomach issues and ADHD, according to the report.

