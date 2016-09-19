Police leadership in limbo

After Chief Mike Frank unexpectedly resigned Friday, ending an 18-month campaign during which he transformed a department mired in controversy, no immediate successor was in place.

Instead the chief’s duties will be split between the department’s top and most experienced commanders. Frank said Sgt. Matt Mariano and Sgt. Tim McGuire will assume the day-to-day leadership responsibilities until a new chief is hired.

Frank told the Register his resignation wasn’t based on any recent events, but said he felt it was time to move on.

“There have been so many officers who have done good things over there,” Frank said. “Hopefully they’ll continue with the model we put together.”

It’s likely Mayor Bernard “Mack” McCann will interview potential replacements. Village council must take a vote to appoint the candidate before that person can take over as chief.

It’s not clear, however, when the hiring process will begin. McCann did not return multiple phone calls seeking comment Monday.

For unexplained reasons, McCann immediately took issue with Frank upon starting his new term in January. He tried to fire Frank shortly after taking office, an anonymous source told the Register.

Despite apparent behind-the-scenes issues, McCann approved of Frank becoming the full-time chief in June. He served on a trial basis since March 2015.

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out,” councilman Jeff Koehler told the Register Monday. “I think Mike Frank was a total professional.”

Koehler said, from an administrative standpoint, there won’t be an immediate need to replace Frank. The police chief’s role is magnified early in the season, around March or April, when new officers are hired.

For now, officials are confident with the officers Frank hired earlier this year.

Moving on

Frank conveyed a positive message to the Register Monday, and said he’s happy about his accomplishments with the department.

“It was just my time,” he said. “It’s late in the season and we’re just finishing up some court cases. It was time to step away and take a break.”

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com. Follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and at Facebook.com/PatPfanner.