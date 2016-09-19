Robbery suspect linked to slain Ohio boy, 13, due in court

Demetrius Braxton had told The Columbus Dispatch that he was with 13-year-old Tyre King on Sept. 14 and that Tyre had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and wanted to rob someone for money.

Columbus police arrested Braxton on a robbery charge Saturday afternoon near the Ohio State University campus.

Braxton is scheduled for a Monday morning municipal court appearance. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney yet.

Police say Tyre pulled a weapon from his waistband that looked like a real handgun.

Both police and attorneys for Tyre’s family have publicly pleaded for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.