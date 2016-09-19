Ohio woman gets 18 years to life in son's fatal beating

A Butler County judge on Monday sentenced 26-year-old Theresa Hawkins-Stephens, who was one of three women charged after the April beating. She had pleaded guilty to charges of murder and child endangering. A message left for her attorney Monday wasn’t immediately returned.

Alexander Stephens died from his injuries after police found him and his injured 6-year-old brother in Middletown.

Police say Hawkins-Stephens and Rachel Bostian tied Alexander up for nearly a day and severely beat him. Bostian was sentenced earlier to 18 years to life after pleading guilty to murder and child endangering.

Bostian’s mother was sentenced to three years for obstructing justice.