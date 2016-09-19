Police: Drunken driver crashes car, ditches two injured friends

Gerald Yun II, 38, of the 5900 block of Skadden Road, was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count each of leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, obstructing official business and having an open container.

His two passengers — brothers Scott and Daniel Hall, both 43, of Clyde — were rushed to Toledo St. Vincent Medical Center via medical helicopter for treatment. Both remain remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

An eyewitness called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. to report two unconscious passengers trapped inside a 2004 Honda near Mason and Patten Tract roads.

The witness said the vehicle was pinned against a tree and its driver was walking away.

"I saw a 4-door sedan crashed up against a tree... Had two people in the car,” the witness told Erie County deputies, according to a police report. “A third man...was standing outside of the car. He asked me if I was hit and when I replied 'no' he started walking west on Mason Road.”

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and Groton Township firefighters were able to extract the two brothers.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate Yun, who owns the Honda. They later learned a male was seen getting picked up by a truck near Harris Road.

At about midnight, dispatchers learned of a disturbance at Yun's relatives' home on Pearl Street in Sandusky.

Yun's aunt later told police she heard a frantic pounding at her door and opened it to find her nephew wearing bloody clothes, and demanding to be let inside, according to the report.

“Gerald (told her) he had been involved in a motor vehicle accident. (He) stated he was intoxicated and could not allow the police to find him in his current state of inebriation,” the report stated.

When Sandusky police officers arrived, they spotted a man running through some nearby backyards and into a heavily-overgrown thicket.

Officers established a perimeter from Jefferson to Madison streets, and used a K9 to root out Yun. He refused to comply with orders, but one deputy was eventually able to pull him from the brush.

Yun was handcuffed and taken to the Erie County jail, where he now remains without bond.

The Hall brothers, meanwhile, remain in the care of Mercy St. Vincent medical staff.

When deputies spoke with Scott Hall on Monday, he said he and his brother, along with Yun, had been watching football at the Mason Jar prior to the crash.

He confirmed Yun was driving, but “He (said) he does not remember what happened after they left the bar,” the report stated.

Scott said he was under the impression Yun left him and his brother behind at the crash scene to go find help.

Deputies were unable to confirm the extent of Scott's injuries, but learned Daniel Hall had suffered broken ribs and internal bleeding as a result of the crash.