Crash at U.S. 20 and Burkholder injures two

Bonnie Caudill, 43, was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer on Burkholder Road. She failed to stop for traffic at U.S. 20, according to Clyde police Officer Timothy Pertz.

Caudill hit a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Stephanie Horsley, who was driving west on U.S. 20.

Both cars were pushed into a pole at the intersection.

Caudill was cited for failure to yield. Both she and Horsley were treated at the scene, Pertz said.

Traffic at the intersection was stopped for about 15 minutes while tow trucks removed the vehicles from the scene.