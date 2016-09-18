Put-in-Bay Police PIB police chief resigns Andy Ouriel • Updated Today at 12:29 PM andyouriel@sanduskyregister.com PUT-IN-BAY — Put-in-Bay police chief Mike Frank unexpectedly resigned from his post in recent days, according to knowledge the Register received this weekend. Frank, who became chief in June 2015, confirmed his departure on a telephone call. “It’s just my time,” Frank told the Register. It’s not known, however, why Frank quit or who his successor will be. Check back later for more information. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.