Killers remain free

The attorney general has had the Heather Bogle investigation since June and he’s not provided the public any updates on potential suspects.

DeWine did not respond to an inquiry from the Register.

But a spokesman said the public is on a need-to-know basis.

“We cannot provide a timeline. If there is significant development that we need to let the public know we will certainly do so,” said Dan Tierney.

But Tierney said DeWine was committed to seeing it through.

“We are working this case until justice is done,” he said.

Slow, or no



The Ohio Attorney General’s office has been tussling with the Huron County Prosecutor’s office for years, investigating the disappearance of Michael Sheppard in 2003 without ever making an arrest or providing the public any updates on the effort.

His family claims police and prosecutors know who killed Michael but won’t bring the case to a grand jury.

But other killers also successfully avoided capture and prosecution.

DeWine and the state’s crime lab, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, also is the lead agency investigating the deaths of eight people in Piketon, Ohio, on April 22.

The eight victims were found dead lying in their beds – all shot execution-style.

“There hasn’t been an update on the investigation in months,” a Cincinnati TV news station reported in July.

DeWine said he’d had more than 90 agents working on the case at some point along the way, with 25 people working it full time, Fox10 reported.

The Piketon murders, the Bogle and Sheppard homicides all include suggestions of drug cartel involvement, but DeWine has been specifically vague, in typical fashion, about those questions and others.

“You don’t want to tell the bad guys what you know,” he told a CNN reporter.

Just this month, DeWine’s prosecutors failed to get an attempted murder conviction against a former Toledo police officer despite the shooter’s confession the retired officer was involved.

The attorney general’s record is consistent.

DeWine’s office led three grand jury investigations into public corruption allegations in Sandusky County in recent years, but failed in all three attempts to secure a single indictment.

‘Solvable’

When DeWine’s BCI agents took over the Bogle homicide investigation from the Sandusky County sheriff in June it already appeared to be a ramshackle.

Bogle family members had complained for months that Detective Sean O’Connell and Sheriff Kyle Overmyer were not fully exploring leads they’d been given, and they weren’t giving the family updates.

More than 17 months after she was killed, DeWine also hasn’t provided any assurances to the public, and he relies on Tierney to respond to inquiries.

Tierney generally avoids direct answers to questions and rarely provides information of substance.

“It is still ongoing at this time,” is about all he would offer commenting about the Bogle investigation, although he did say agents have been in contact with her family.

Bogle’s body was found April 10, 2015, in the trunk of her car outside a Clyde apartment building. She had been badly beaten, bludgeoned and shot twice.

Sheriff Overmyer removed Detective O’Connell from the Bogle investigation weeks before DeWine removed Overmyer. The two had investigated her death together for more than a year, at that point.

In a struggle over control of the investigation, Overmyer requested assistance from BCI, but DeWine insisted, through Tierney, that his office and BCI had taken over the probe.

Tierney said state agents agreed to take the Bogle investigation after determining it had not been fully investigated and was still “solvable.”

Both Overmyer and O’Connell were subsequently suspended from the sheriff’s office and prohibited from actively participating in any ongoing investigations or having any unauthorized contact with personnel in the sheriff’s office.

Overmyer awaits a decision later this month from a three-judge panel whether he will be formally stripped of the powers of his office. He was indicted Aug. 23 on 43 criminal charges, including theft and drug counts.

O’Connell could learn more about his fate as early as Tuesday when he meets with acting sheriff Steve Stotz. The detective was suspended June 24 after he allegedly released confidential information about targets of drug investigations and names of informants.

O’Connell allegedly leaked the entire Bogle homicide investigation to a friend and also leaked confidential financial records that contained names of targets and informants.

Stotz could decide to fire O’Connell, reinstate or demote him or subject him to some other disciplinary action.

But the detective still faces the prospect he could be indicted on criminal charges despite any decision from Stotz. Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt asked DeWine last week to serve as special prosecutor to determine that, but DeWine declined the request.

The specifics of the potential conflict DeWine claimed in refusing the appointment are not clear.

Stierwalt now must decide if he’ll ask the court to appoint a special prosecutor.

Unsolvable

While DeWine’s a prosecutor with little courtroom success, Sandusky County, by some estimates, is the place where murders regularly go unsolved.

In addition to the brutal slaying of Heather Bogle there are at least “six, or so,” other unsolved homicide cases in the county, Overmeyer told a reporter from the Toledo Blade a couple years ago.

When asked by the Register to provide details, Overmyer refused to release the names of all those victims, at that time, and since.

Gene Kawistowski, who died in 1985, was one of those victims, as was Isabel Cordle, a Bellevue woman killed in her home in 1988. The Register confirmed those names as being unsolved homicides, gleaned from records the newspaper obtained through a public records request.

The Register asked for correspondence between the sheriff and the network TV program “Cold Justice.” Overmyer asked the TV show for assistance in solving the cases.

County officials also wrapped up another cold case earlier this year, in a manner, when a grand jury, after a short presentation and an even shorter deliberation, determined nobody could be charged in the death of Lee Naus in 1999.

Detective O’Connell investigated that case but didn’t include key information in his report and never gave the case file to the prosecutor or assisted in presenting it to a grand jury back then.

A now retired sheriff’s deputy was accused of putting Naus in a dumpster after he’d passed out from a night of drinking. Naus died in the compactor of a trash truck after the dumpster was emptied.

The special prosecutor in that case, Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine, pre-prepared a grand jury report announcing a no-bill, no-indictment result, before any evidence was presented to jurors.