Driver killed in U.S. 250 construction zone

PERKINS TWP. — A man died in the U.S. 250 construction zone early Friday after he crashed into a front end loader.

The driver, Corey Reyes, 33, currently of Sandusky, was a Cedar Point employee and bartender at TGI Friday's, according to his Facebook page.

He hailed from Flint, Michigan and was reportedly a father of two.

Perkins police received a 911 call from a local man at 3:15 a.m., who reported a possibly impaired driver “all over the road,” in front of the Sandusky Mall.

“He can't maintain his lane, his speed is real inconsistent,” the caller told emergency dispatchers, according to audio obtained by the Register.

The caller lost sight of the driver near Lowe's, but he soon spotted Perkins police in the area, searching for the involved vehicle.

At 3:24 a.m., dispatchers received a second call of a crash at the eastbound on-ramp of Ohio 2.

“(Reyes) was driving a 2005 Ford Escape southbound on U.S. 250 in an active construction zone, and struck a southbound construction vehicle — (a) John Deere Front End Loader — in the

rear,” according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brett Gockstetter.

Construction workers were on-site and actively working when Reyes rear-ended the front end loader.

The driver of the construction vehicle — Dale Close, 53, of Bellevue — escaped injury. Troopers say the front end loader had proper lighting activated at the time.

The equipment sustained minor damage, but Reyes' Ford Escape received heavy damage to its front end.

“I don't know if the guy's still alive or not,” the second 911 caller told authorities when he initially reported the crash.

Troopers say they're still reviewing the collision. They're now working to determine if Reyes was possibly impaired and if he was wearing a seat belt.

Original post 8:45 a.m.

A motorist was killed in an accident on U.S. 250 at a Route 2 entry ramp this morning.

The motorist drove into a front loader, a large piece of construction equipment, in the construction zone at about 3:30 this morning, according to police.

The intersection was shut down for several hours but has since re-opened.

A caller to 911 reported an erratic driver in front of the mall moments before the fatal crash. The Ford Escape was “all over the road,” the caller said.

RELATED:

More Ohio State Highway Patrol stories



More Perkins Police stories