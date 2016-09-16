DeWine: Thanks, but no thanks

O’Connell leaked confidential information, including names of drug dealers under investigation and informants, according to an investigation launched after Sheriff Kyle Overmyer filed a complaint in June.

On Friday morning Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt’s asked DeWine to take over the case after reviewing the allegations for weeks.

But the AG kicked it back just a few hours later.

Stierwalt said he asked for help because he wanted to avoid the appearance he or his office might have of a conflict.

DeWine’s refusal to take the case means Stierwalt could ask the court to appoint a special prosecutor. Stierwalt couldn’t be reached for further comment after the Register learned DeWine had turned down his request.

DeWIne did not respond to an inquiry from the Register.

But his spokesman, Dan Tierney, confirmed the AG wasn’t interested.

“We informed (Prosecutor Stierwalt) in writing that we would not be accepting the prosecution of that case,” Tierney said.

The attorney general also is claiming a conflict.

State agents are currently investigating the April 2015 homicide of Heather Bogle, Tierney said, having taken it over from the sheriff’s office in June.

Sheriff Overmyer had removed O’Connell from the murder investigation weeks earlier. The detective leaked the entire case file to his friend, Lisa Mulholland, telling her to read it and then shred the documents.

When they took over the Bogle probe, state agents said it hadn’t been fully investigated, but was still “solvable.”

Heather Bogle’s family had complained for months that O’Connell, and Sheriff Overmyer, were not properly investigating her murder.

It’s not clear why DeWine sees a potential conflict concerning O’Connell since his alleged wrongdoing is, at least partially, directly related to the Bogle homicide investigation.

Determining why he gave the case file of it to a civilian, and why it wasn’t fully investigated, could be directly related to why the Bogle case went cold, and provide the family some answers.

What next?

Both O’Connell and Overmyer face uncertain futures in law enforcement, but they both have certain showdowns coming up later this month.

The criminal referral to Stierwalt concerning O’Connell also said he leaked financial records from the sheriff’s office to a private civilian after the records were ruled to be confidential.

Those records were later used to help indict the sheriff on criminal theft charges, and O’Connell was a witness for the prosecution during a grand jury hearing in late August.

A three-judge Ohio Supreme Court panel will decide whether Overmyer will be permanently stripped of the power of his elected office. A special prosecutor in the criminal case against Overmyer asked for the order last month after the sheriff was indicted on 43 criminal counts, including drug and theft charges.

O'Connell, meanwhile, has a date with acting sheriff Steve Stotz on Tuesday. Stotz must decide whether to reinstate O'Connell, fire, demote or order some other form of discipline for the detective.

Stierwalt intended to meet with Stotz on Friday to discuss the O’Connell allegations, but no meeting took place.

Stotz declined to say if he’s already made a decision, or which way he might be leaning concerning the detective’s future.

”We will know more after he is interviewed,” the acting sheriff said, referring to the meeting he’s scheduled with O’Connell on Tuesday.

Both O’Connell and Overmyer retain full salaries and benefits while they remain suspended from duty.

Overmyer continues campaigning for re-election.

