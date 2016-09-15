Teen struck by vehicle on Milan Road

Treshawn Cook, 19, was subsequently cited for walking in the path of an oncoming vehicle.

A local woman was driving north on Milan Road when she pulled up to the Perkins Avenue intersection at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The woman was in the left turn lane, and readying to turn when traffic began to slow for a red light..

“(Cook) darted across traffic and ran in front of her,” Perkins police Lt. Chris Hilton said.

A van was in the lane next to the woman, and it blocked the driver and Cook’s view of one another.

“They weren’t able to see each other, He ran right in front (of the vehicle), hit the windshield, then hit the ground,” Hilton said.

Firefighters were called to the scene and transported Cook to Firelands Regional Medical Center.

“He had minor, non-visible injuries — he’s hurting, but his injuries don’t (appear) to be life-threatening,” Hilton said.