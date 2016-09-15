Police: Man free-falls onto pregnant girlfriend's stomach

Terrance Lanier, 31, 1000 block Wayne St., was charged with felonious assault and disrupting public service.

He was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Erie County jail.

On the morning of Sept. 10, Lanier showed up at the Fremont Avenue residence of his one-time girlfriend, age 20.

The woman said Lanier asked for her help in cutting his ankle monitor and fleeing the area in order to elude arrest on an outstanding warrant.

When the woman refused, Lanier reportedly became angry and shoved her. He allegedly struck the woman's face, threw to the floor.

“While (she) was on her back, Terrance free fell onto (her) stomach with his buttocks. (She) said she was in serious pain,” according to a Sandusky police report.

The woman was later tested at Firelands Regional Medical Center for a “possible injury to her to a three-month-old pregnancy,” the report stated.

After the initial assault, Lanier allegedly took the woman's phone away so she wouldn't be able to call police. She then grabbed another phone, but Lanier struggled with her over it, and struck her multiple times in the hand until she let go.

Lanier then tried to take some items from the woman's home which “he might be able to sell for money to flee,” the report said.

The pair struggled again and Lanier eventually fled the apartment.

Police were called to Firelands Regional Medical Center at 9 a.m. that day, where they took a statement from the woman.

Hospital staff said Lanier ran from the hospital before officers arrived and told medical personnel “his girlfriend had hit him in the head with a candle stick,” the report stated.

Police searched the area for Lanier, but weren't able to locate him until three days later. He was arrested Tuesday morning and held without bond.