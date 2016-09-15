No charges for parents after Facebook video went viral

A Facebook video that captured the incident went viral on social media, racking up more than 4 million views after it was posted by a local man on Aug. 27.

The footage was passed on to Perkins police days later, and officers began investigating it as a possible child endangering complaint.

The video showed an infant apparently left alone for a few minutes in a booth at China Dragon Buffet on Milan Road. The infant's mother later told police she was only four or five feet away during that time, and her baby was never out of sight.

Children services was informed of the incident, and police opened an investigation. The case was then passed on to Sandusky prosecutor Lynne Gast-King.

Last week, Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar received word that the couple would not face charges for the incident.

The Ohio Revised Code defines “child endangering” as “creating a condition that significantly poses a risk of injury to the child.”

“In this (case), the difficult thing would be proving (that) beyond a reasonable doubt,” Klamar said.

The man who posted the video indicated that he'd speak with police about the matter, but then never showed up for an interview.

“To date, the person who put this online has not come forward,” Klamar said.

The mother has since been notified that no charges would be filed against her.