Panel to decide Overmyer's fate

The special commission, comprised of three retired judges, was appointed Tuesday by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, according to court documents.

The three judges — Judge Patrick McGrath, Judge V. Lee Sinclair, and Judge John Solovan — must render a preliminary decision in two weeks' time, per Ohio law.

Overmyer will then have two additional weeks to contest the panel's decision. At that time, the judges will make a final determination in the matter.

Even if Overmyer is suspended, he will still retain the title of sheriff and collect his salary. If he's convicted at a later date on any of the 38 felonies leveled against him, he'll be disqualified from holding public office in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code.

Overmyer's jury trial is slated for March 6. In the meantime, he'll still appear on the ballot for the November election. Ron Mayle, Overmyer's defense attorney, told the Register Overmyer has no intention of stepping down in the interim.

Overmyer was indicted on 43 counts — 38 of which are felonies — on Aug. 23, at the conclusion of a nearly year-long investigation.

Following his arraignment hearing, special prosecutor Carol Hamilton O'Brien filed paperwork with the Ohio Supreme Court to begin the process of suspending him of his duties.

The special commission appointed on Tuesday was the direct result of O'Brien's filing on Aug. 25.

The public is barred from attending any of the commission's meetings, and all related documents remain unavailable to the public until the commission concludes its proceedings.

Overmyer was arrested and jailed after he was indicted by a grand jury last month. Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove set the sheriff's bond at $150,000, ordered him to turn in his badge and gun, and prohibited him from contact with any sheriff's office employees as his case moves forward.

Despite the current charges against him, Overmyer has continued his bid for re-election, and has been actively campaigning in the three weeks since he was indicted.

Sandusky County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Stotz is now performing the sheriff's duties, even though Overmyer retains the official title.