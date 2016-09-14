Women in crash: 'So many people helped'

Heather Moore and Anne Chirdon are both registered nurses in Cleveland hospitals, working in that field for a year.

The two became friends as they went through school together and worked together for a while.

Moore and Chirdon, in a last-minute decision, went to Cedar Point on Sunday to celebrate Chirdon's birthday.

“It was a good day,” Moore said.

Moore was driving when the friends left the park at about 8 p.m.

“All I remember is a car coming around the corner, spinning out of control and it was coming toward me. I had no time to react,” Moore said.

Neither woman had seen Gustava Walls go off the road when he lost control of his car at the curve. They didn’t see him overcorrect and hit a truck driven by Justin Shauger, who had an 8-year-old passenger.

They felt the impact. Airbags enveloped them.

Moore asked Chirdon if she was OK. The impact had forced Chirdon's feet under the dash and she could not move them.

A man — she believes it might have been Shauger — helped her out of the car as Moore jumped out of the driver’s seat.

Moore and Chirdon both heard people yelling there was no one in the other car.

Walls had been ejected.

Moore's elbow hurt. Chirdon's ankles did not feel right.

Instinct, however, kicked in, and they started to help look for Walls.

By that time, a group of about 20 people were gathered around the crash, with most trying to find Walls or help those who had been in the crash, they said.

They found him along the tree line.

The ladies made their way to Walls, telling everyone they were nurses, Chirdon said.

Moore and Chirdon took turns performing chest compressions while a third woman — who they believe was helping at the nearby Rev3 Triathlon station — began breathing for Walls.

“So many people helped and I don't know who they were, but I am most proud of all the people who tried to help,” Moore said.

Once Sandusky EMS arrived at the scene, other people told the women to stop and allow first responders to take care of them.

They were taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center, where it was found Moore had a fractured elbow and Chirdon had injuries to her pelvis and ankle. They were released that night.

The next day, when the adrenaline wore off, their bodies were sore.

The night before was a blur and felt surreal, they said.

Moore works in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Cleveland Clinic, while Chirdon works in adult ICU at Metro Health. They are used to medical crises and codes.

Chirdon — in talking to Moore later — observed that as nurses, when they put on the stethoscope and walk into a hospital, they are prepared for any medical crisis that can happen.

But this was different.

Moore agreed.

“I keep replaying it in my head. I know we did everything we could to try to save him. I am sending prayers to the family. A lot of people stepped up to help,” Moore said.