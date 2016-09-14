Brawl victim fighting for his life

Karl Goss, 63, continues to receive treatment at Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center nine days following a scuffle near the Jet Express boat docks in Put-in-Bay. He was flown off the island by medical helicopter and rushed to the hospital.

Put-in-Bay police responded to a call that a fight broke out at about 9 p.m. Police said witness statements didn’t initially provide a clear image of what occurred. At least one statement indicates Goss might have sustained head injuries after falling on a bench.

It’s not clear how the fight started, but witnesses reported hearing racially-charged insults during the scuffle.

“I’m not sure if this was racially motivated, but racial slurs were used,” Ottawa County Detective Amanda Cross said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed people of different ethnicities were present during the incident.

It’s not known who provided witness statements to police following the fight. The initial report lists the son of the owner of the Jet Express, Mitchell W. Blumensaadt, 22, as a victim. The sheriff’s office said he is not a suspect. The report also lists Goss’s family members as witnesses.

The initial report doesn’t indicate how far the initial investigation went. Police reviewed video footage, the report states, but were unable to determine the agressors that evening. Witness statements were not provided to the public.

Put-in-Bay police handed the case to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Sept. 8. Put-in-Bay police Chief Mike Frank said his department will assist as needed.

