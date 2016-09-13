Credit card skimmers found at local gas stations

It's not known how many people may have been affected by the devices, which were located on pumps at Friendship Food Stores on Cleveland Road in Sandusky, and at the Marathon gas station on North Washington Street in Castalia.

A third device was also found at Marathon in Bellevue.

Erie County auditor Rick Jeffrey is partnering with local law enforcement and gas station owners to raise awareness about the devices and look for possible solutions. He and Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth are hosting a forum Wednesday morning to address the issue.

According to local officials, this is the first time credit card skimmers of this variety have been located in the area.

Identity thieves must install the skimmer by opening up a gas pump and plugging in the flat snake-like device. Gas pumps can be unlocked with a special type of key that's available for purchase online, said Castalia police Chief Ken Majoy.

“I'm being told this whole process can be done in less than a minute,” Jeffrey said.

After it's installed, the skimmer will capture customers' credit card information when they swipe it to purchase gasoline, according to Majoy. The thief may then return at a later date to retrieve the device and all the information contained within.

Because the devices are placed inside the pump itself, customers would have no idea if they're at risk.

“You as a consumer would not know if there is a skimmer on that gas pump. When you pull up, there's nothing different about that pump. It's all internal,” Jeffrey said.

That's where the auditor's office is stepping in.

Erie County weights and measures inspector Jeff Fantozzi recently completed a sweep of area gas stations to determine if any skimmers had been installed locally.

Jeffrey said he learned of this potential scam during his talks with the Ohio Auditor's Association, and discovered scammers often install the devices ahead of holiday weekends, when more folks are likely to fill up their tanks before hitting the road.

As a result, Fantozzi inspected local gas stations prior to the recent Labor Day weekend.

“They had found one in a Marathon station in Bellevue and...knowing we had a Marathon station here — with Bellevue being so close — they came to check it out. He opened the pump up and there it was,” Majoy said.

Then, on Sept. 7, Fantozzi discovered another device at Friendship in Sandusky.

In each instance, police carefully removed the skimmers and sent them to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's crime lab to test for trace DNA.

“We're hoping BCI may be able to enlighten us. This is all quite new to us. We don't know how long (the device) has been there, how to read it or if its (already) been read,” Majoy said.

Officials aren't sure if information must be physically retrieved, or if it's transmitted digitally. They're also unsure if the gas stations themselves are losing money at the pump, or if the device only affects customers' information.

Tracking down suspects — and potential victims too — may ultimately prove to be a difficult task.

“These (identity thieves) are not people without some wherewithal and intelligence — unfortunately they're putting that intelligence to less than honorable use,” Jeffrey said.

In an attempt to combat this type of crime, Jeffrey organized the Wednesday forum with law enforcement and gas station owners.

“We want (people) to know what we're looking for, how to identify (the devices) and what to do when you find one,” Jeffrey said.

According to Majoy, officials and business owners are already brainstorming possible solutions to the problem.

“We'll see if we can put our heads together and come up with something,” Majoy said.

In the meantime, Jeffrey hopes to spread the word and raise awareness.

“Training is huge and apparently more is needed. If you're not knowledgeable enough to know what you're looking for, this could (go unnoticed),” Jeffrey said.