Ohio unemployment rate rises slightly for September

The state Department of Job and Family Services said Friday that Ohio’s rate of 4.8 percent was up from 4.7 percent the previous month and 4.6 percent a year earlier.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 5 percent in September. That’s up from 4.9 percent in August but down from 5.1 percent in September 2015.

The state says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 3,100 last month.

Job gains were reported in sectors including financial activities, professional and business services, and private service providers. Losses were reported in leisure and hospitality, construction and manufacturing, among other categories.