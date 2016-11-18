Huron County Public Health releases fall safety tips

For hunters:

• Take a hunter safety course.

• Follow the Four Basic Rules of Firearm Safety: Treat every gun as if it is loaded, as safeties can fail; never point at anything you do not intend to shoot; keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot; always be sure of your target and what is beyond.

• If the gun fails to fire when the trigger is pulled, keep it pointed in a safe direction for at least 30 seconds, as it could either be a misfire or a hangfire — a delay before the gun goes off.

• Wear hearing and eye protection and the required hunter orange.

• If using a tree stand, take precautions to prevent falling, while following the law.

• Prevent tick bites by tucking shirts into pants and pants into boots.

• After hunting, ensure ammunition is properly stored and clear of the area before cleaning the gun. Store firearms so they are not accessible to unauthorized people.

For non-hunters:

• Know when and where hunting is permitted by visiting wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/wildlifeareas.

• Wear bright-colored clothing and place bright-colored collars or bandanas on pets.

• If you hear shooting, make noise to alert hunters you are nearby. Once your presence is known, don’t make unnecessary noise to disturb wildlife.

• Consider a different location or date for your activity; gun hunting season only lasts a few weeks.

For information, visit huroncohealth.com or wildlife.ohiodnr.gov.