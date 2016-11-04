ODNR provides info in advance of deer-gun season

The ODNR Division of Wildlife will have special call center hours for those with last-minute questions. Residents can call 800-WILDLIFE from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18-19 for youth deer-gun season; noon-5 p.m. Nov. 26-27; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2 and noon-5 p.m. Dec. 3 for deer-gun season. The hotline will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

During the deer-gun seasons, deer can be hunted with a shotgun, a muzzleloader .38 caliber or larger, a handgun .357 caliber or larger, specific pistol-cartridge rifles or bows from Nov. 28-Dec. 4, and Dec. 17-18.

Details about deer hunting rules are contained in the 2016-17 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations, available where licenses are sold or at wildohio.gov. Deer bag limits are determined by county, with a statewide bag limit of six deer, which may include only one buck. Hunting hours for all deer seasons are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Residents can anonymously call 800-POACHER to report any violations of state wildlife laws.