Arby's to sell venison sandwiches in 6 deer-hunting states

Arby’s has announced that it will be offering venison sandwiches this fall in six states where deer hunting is popular. The Atlanta-based chain says its sandwich will include thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions on a roll.

In a release announcing the sandwich, Arby’s chief marketing officer Rob Lynch acknowledges that the idea “is probably the biggest stretch for us yet” but adds that the deer meat meal is “incredibly delicious.”

The venison sandwich will be available for a few days at select restaurants from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28 in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia.