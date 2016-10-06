logo
ODNR: Ring-necked pheasants to be released in hunting areas

Register • Today at 3:53 PM

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has announced it will release more than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants in 24 Ohio public hunting areas on Oct. 21 and 28 and Nov. 3, 10 and 24. 

During the weekends of Oct. 22-23 and 29-30, youth 17 and younger can hunt statewide for rabbit, pheasant and other legal game in season. Ohio’s regular small game hunting season runs Nov. 4-Jan. 8, with a daily bag limit of two rooster birds. No hens may be killed. Females are all brown, while males have a green head, a red and brown body and long tail feathers. Statewide pheasant hunting hours are sunrise to sunset.

Youth and regular pheasant hunting within the Ringneck Ridge Area in Sandusky County requires a free permit from the Sandusky County Park District. Visit sanduskycountyparks.com for information.

