ODNR: Ring-necked pheasants to be released in hunting areas

During the weekends of Oct. 22-23 and 29-30, youth 17 and younger can hunt statewide for rabbit, pheasant and other legal game in season. Ohio’s regular small game hunting season runs Nov. 4-Jan. 8, with a daily bag limit of two rooster birds. No hens may be killed. Females are all brown, while males have a green head, a red and brown body and long tail feathers. Statewide pheasant hunting hours are sunrise to sunset.

Youth and regular pheasant hunting within the Ringneck Ridge Area in Sandusky County requires a free permit from the Sandusky County Park District. Visit sanduskycountyparks.com for information.