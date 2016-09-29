ODNR to host trapping lottery

Interested trappers will be required to come to one of the five wildlife district offices — the District Two office at 952 Lima Ave. in Findlay serves the Register’s coverage area — and bring a valid 2016 hunting license and fur taker permit.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the drawing to begin at noon. There is no fee to apply.

Questions can be directed to any Wildlife District Office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The District Two office phone number is 419-424-5000.

For information, view “Controlled Hunting and Trapping Events” at wildohio.gov.