ODNR: Deer season starts Sept. 24

According to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources release, deer hunters will find the hunting regulations similar to last year, and county bag limits and antlerless permit use remain unchanged from last year. The dates of the two-day gun season have been moved to Dec. 17-18, and the muzzleloader season was moved to Jan. 7-10, 2017.

Each county has its own bag limit, but a hunter may only take six deer from all counties combined. Hunters may harvest only one buck in Ohio, regardless of method of take or location.

Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes past sunset for all deer seasons.

Visit wildohio.gov to purchase licenses and permits or to view the complete 2016-17 Ohio Hunting Regulations, which are also available where licenses are sold.