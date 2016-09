The road closure is in effect Sept. 26-Oct. 3, Oct. 11- 29 and Nov. 12-Dec. 12. The road and beach area will also be closed during the controlled youth waterfowl and deer hunts scheduled for Oct. 1-2 and Nov. 19-20.

The Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center and bird center walking trail will remain open for wildlife viewing during the fall hunting season.