For an avid gardener one of the best parts of travel is discovering new plants that are not native to your region. Looking, touching trees, shrubs and flowers; enjoying their fragrance; experiencing their growth patterns in their natural environment, then returning home to learn more about the species are all part of a rewarding experience.

One example is the olive trees of Italy. On the land surrounding Assisi there are groves and groves of olive trees. The olive tree is native to the Mediterranean region of the world and is considered one of civilized man’s first accomplishments. Olive production is common is Spain, Italy and Greece and emerging production is growing in areas of the United States (most notably California), Argentina, Chile and Australia. The facts gathered through researching university extension sites where olive trees grow in the United States is enlightening.

The olive tree is a member of a family of plants that includes lilacs, jasmine and forsythia. Its magnificent silver-green leaves remain intact through the winter and it is known as a subtropical evergreen tree with opposite leaves. The olive tree is grown both for production of its fruit and for the production of olive oil.

The olive itself must be processed to be edible. Methods include soaking in oil for several months, water-curing (by rinsing and re-soaking in water for many months), brine-curing for six months or dry-curing (storing is salt for one or more months).

Olive oil is pressed from tree-ripened olives. The color of olive oil depends on the types of olives used in the pressing process and the ripeness of the fruit. The fruit ripens in the fall and winter and changes in color from green to dark purple. Those picked later in the season produce milder oil and a less robust flavor.

It takes between 75 and 125 pounds of olives to produce one gallon of olive oil depending on the cultivar. When purchasing olive oil, those bottles labeled “extra virgin olive oil” in the United States are the oils pressed from fruit without using heat, which means the oil is not altered in any way.

The olive tree is a drought-tolerant plant and is efficient at extracting nutrients from the soil. Unfortunately for northern Ohioans the trees grow in zones in the U.S. numbered 8 and warmer. (Northern Ohio is considered to be in zones 5 and 6.) That doesn’t make it impossible to grow your very own olive tree, but it takes time, attention and patience.

Olive trees grow nicely as container plants. In fact, it is not uncommon to find olive trees in containers throughout Italy. Those suitable for indoor growing can be found in many mail order catalogues.

Here is some basic information needed to be successful:

When purchasing a tree to use as an indoor plant, purchase a dwarf variety and while these are known to grow up to six feet in height, they can be pruned to remain manageable. The plant should be placed in a southern exposure window, with up to six hours of sun a day in the winter and it is wise to keep the leaves from brushing up against the cold glass of the window.

A good potting soil mix is preferable. Do not overwater the plant. The tree should be fertilized once a month in the fall and winter using a balanced houseplant fertilizer. In the spring, twice a month is recommended. After the danger of frost passes, take it outside and carefully acclimate it to its new environment.

Attempting to grow an olive tree in a container promises to be a new challenge for any gardener…and maybe prime for a Santa wish list this year.