Fall Care of Ornamental Grasses

Family and Consumer Sciences Educator

Ohio State University Extension

I haven’t always been a fan of ornamental grasses. I think it’s because my first exposure to them was in a friend’s yard that had grasses around the whole perimeter of the backyard (she didn’t plant them, the previous owner did). Talk about overkill. Because there were so many, I thought they looked messy.

Fast forward to the present and you are now looking at a reformed ornamental grass lover. The unstructured drape and form of the plant, as well as the feathery tops on some of the varieties, really appeal to me as art forms in the yard. As well, they are the perfect plant choice for people who don’t have a green thumb. Ornamental grasses don’t need much maintenance, tend to be fairly drought tolerant, and are generally not susceptible to pests.

Fall Maintenance If you currently have ornamental grasses in your yard, you’re probably trying to decide whether to cut them back for the winter or leave them intact. Some people like to cut them back as soon as they start looking disheveled, others prefer to leave them standing, leaving the trimming until spring. One advantage to leaving them up is that you have some visual interest in your yard all winter, as well as protection for the birds.

No matter what season you decide to trim, though, choose the right tool. Hedge shears work well on smaller grasses, but electric or gas-powered hedge trimmers are better for large grasses where the clumps have grown dense. Use bungee cords or rope to tie the grass strands together and then just slice through the reeds. Try to leave at least a 2-3 inch clump on the smaller grasses, and 4-5 inches on the larger, taller grasses.

Long Term Maintenance After three or four years, you will start to notice that your grass plants are getting a little overgrown for their intended space. Use that opportunity to prune them down to a more manageable size. The easiest way to divide a clump is to just strike through it a couple of times with an axe and then pop the extra section out with a shovel. That leaves you with additional plants to spread around the garden or give to neighbors.

Starting a New Plant Ornamental grasses can be planted in the spring or fall. Fall is a great time to purchase a grass plant, as most nurseries have sharply reduced their prices and you can purchase two or three for the cost of what one goes for in the spring. However, most grasses do better if planted in the spring. The extra months of warmth allow them to establish a good root system prior to winter. Whichever way you go, choose a site with well-drained soil and a sunny exposure.